Mumbai rain news LIVE updates: IMD issues ‘red alert’ for Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: The downpour in parts of Maharashtra is likely to continue on Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ on Thursday for the districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall. Additionally, an ‘orange alert’ has been issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri districts. Authorities have declared a holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar and Thane due to the red alert issued by the IMD.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall for a few days, and the intensity has increased over the past 2-3 days. (File)(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

The incessant rain caused a landslide at a tribal hamlet in Raigad district of the state on Wednesday night, killing at least 16 people, and according to the news agency ANI, 98 people have been rescued so far. This is the biggest landslide in Maharashtra since the July 30, 2014 landslide at Malin village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district, as reported by PTI.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde visited the site and talked to the rescue teams involved in the operations. He announced that the families of the deceased will receive ₹5 lakh each as compensation, and the government will cover the medical expenses for the injured.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall for a few days, and the intensity has increased over the past 2-3 days. As a result, more than 100 local trains have been cancelled, and the city is facing extensive traffic jams.