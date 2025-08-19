Mumbai rain: Water level of Mithi River touches danger mark, around 400 people evacuated

As rain continues to lash Mumbai, around 400 residents who live nearby Mithi river, particularly those from Kranti Nagar slum, have been evacuated and moved to a safe shelter at Kurla's MM municipal school. The water lever of the Mithi river has touched the danger mark at Kranti Nagar near Kurla bridge. (X/@mybmcWardL)

There, the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has made arrangements for their stay and lunch.

This comes as the water lever of the Mithi river touched the danger mark at Kranti Nagar near Kurla bridge on Tuesday following hours of incessant rain.

Ward-L of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shared visuals from the spot on X (formerly Twitter) which show houses in the slum half-submerged in water as evacuation drive continues.

“Mithi River has crossed the danger mark and due to rising water levels, evacuation of residents from Kranti Nagar (Kurla West) is underway. Families are being safely relocated to nearby shelter sites,” the caption of the post reads.

In an earlier post, the BMC's ward-L said that a team of National Disaster Relief Force was deployed on-site amid rising water level of Mithi river and that residents were alerted as a precautionary measure. Also, several workers of the BMC are working to unclog drains regularly to avoid waterlogging across the city.

According to the office of Maharshtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai has recorded an average of over 150 mm of rainfall from 4 am to 11 am on Tuesday and the water level of the Mithi River has risen to 3.9 meters, prompting the evacuations.

“In Mumbai, the rain continues unabated, with an average of more than 150 mm of rainfall recorded from 4 AM to 11 AM today. The suburbs have seen even higher amounts. The water level of the Mithi River has risen to 3.9 meters, and 350 residents from Kurla Krantinagar have been relocated to safer places. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is continuously reviewing the situation, and the Municipal Commissioner is keeping a close watch on the circumstances. @mybmc,” the CMO said in a post.