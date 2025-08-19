Mumbai rain live updates: City remains under red alert, schools and colleges closed

Mumbai rain live updates: School children make their way through waterlogged Tilak Rd, near Khodadad Circle at Dadar TT, in Mumbai.

Mumbai rain live updates: As the city continues to struggle with heavy rainfall and waterlogging, all schools and colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, encompassing both the city and its suburbs, will remain closed on Tuesday, 19 August, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Monday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, signalling extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. The regional met centre’s nowcast update for Mumbai, released at 6.30 am, stated that the red alert will remain in effect until 10 am and warned of very heavy rain across the city....Read More

Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for passengers flying out of Mumbai due to the heavy rain and waterlogging. "With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may cause. If you're scheduled to travel, we recommend leaving a little earlier and keeping an eye on your flight status via our app or website," the advisory stated.

Several routes to Mumbai airport are experiencing waterlogging, causing slow-moving traffic and operational difficulties. Passengers are advised to monitor their flight status via the IndiGo app or website, as delays in departures and arrivals are expected.

Impact due to rain in Mumbai and other districts

• Continuous heavy rainfall on Monday triggered a landslide in a hilly area of Kalyan in Thane district, damaging four houses. No injuries were reported.

• Roads across Thane, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai faced waterlogging, and traffic moved very slowly as heavy downpours lashed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

• Authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges on Tuesday following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for 18-19 August in Thane and Palghar districts, PTI reported.

• Mumbai recorded 177 mm of rainfall in just six to eight hours. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis advised citizens to take precautions as further showers are expected, accompanied by high tides. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in these areas.

•"In the last 2 days, Maharashtra has received widespread rainfall. Red Alert and Orange Alert have been issued for several districts. Even for the next three days, until 21st August, half of the districts in Maharashtra have either Red Alert or Orange Alert. We discussed the precautions that need to be taken due to this," Fadnavis said.

• Fourteen locations in Mumbai were waterlogged following the recent rain, though traffic is moving at 12 of these sites. Local train services are running late, but metro services remain unaffected.

• The chief minister further cautioned that disruptions could continue over the next few days. "There is going to be rainfall in Mumbai for the next 2-3 days. There is going to be a high tide as well. So, people should observe precautions. Fourteen places were waterlogged due to the recent rain. But traffic is moving at 12 locations. Mumbai's train system is delayed but has not come to a halt..."

• In Mukhed area of Nanded, 206 people were rescued after a cloudburst, with NDRF and military teams working to rescue more residents.

• Fadnavis added, “In Mukramabad, Nanded, there was 206 mm rainfall yesterday. A cloudburst occurred yesterday. People were stuck there. Two hundred six people have been rescued, and more are being rescued. Teams of NDRF and the military are there. Similarly, in Mumbai, there has been widespread rainfall. In the last 8 hours, Mumbai has received 177 mm of rainfall. In the next 8-10 hours, a Red Alert has been issued in Mumbai. So, schools have been closed after noon...People have been told to step out only if it is needed.”