‘Spirit of Mumbai’ jokes resurface as Mercedes gets stuck on waterlogged road

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, inundating streets and causing major disruptions to road traffic and local train services, the city’s lifeline, officials said. Schools, colleges, and government as well as semi-government offices were closed due to the relentless downpour that brought daily life to a standstill. A video from Mumbai's Andheri West shows a Mercedes on a waterlogged road. (ANI)

Mumbai Police and civic authorities urged residents to leave their homes only when necessary and appealed to private companies to permit employees to work from home. Despite these safeguards in place, thousands of people across Mumbai battled the deluge as they stepped out of their homes.

(Also read: Boy goes swimming outside Mumbai mall as heavy rainfall turns roads into rivers. Watch)

Mercedes stranded in Mumbai

One video from Mumbai shows a luxury car standing still on a waterlogged road. The video, shared by news agency ANI, shows a Mercedes on a flooded road. An autorickshaw was seen going around the luxury car as it was stopped on the road.

The video was filmed in the upmarket Andheri West neighbourhood of the city and sparked a discussion on the social media platform X.

“Spirit of Mumbai,” joked one X user. “Ah, the spirit of Mumbai,” another quipped sarcastically.

“Mumbai Spirit at its peak,” an X user added.

(Also read: Billionaire's post on 'spirit of Mumbai' after heavy rain batters city, damages roads and disrupts local trains)

Several people said that private offices should declare a holiday under such weather conditions. “Grew up watching the city bounce back from downpours in a day, but this year looks rougher. Feels like every monsoon brings some new story, and neighbors somehow still help each other out no matter how bad,” a Mumbaikar said on X.

“What do you expect with vanishing mangroves and open lands being constructed upon?” another asked.