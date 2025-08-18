‘Kudos to Mumbai Police’: Viral video shows cops rescuing school kids from bus stuck in floodwater

A dramatic video showed Mumbai police rescuing school children from a school bus stuck on a flooded road in Matunga amid incessant heavy rain in the city. The viral video captured the police personnel carrying the schoolchildren in their arms out of the bus as they waited anxiously on the flooded road. Continuous rainfall for three days left Mumbai’s low-lying areas waterlogged on Monday.(@VarshaEGaikwad/X)

Member of Parliament Varsha Eknath Gaikwad shared the video on X with the caption, “Kudos to the Mumbai Police for acting quickly to rescue these little ones whose school bus was stuck on a flooded road in Matunga.”

In the video, Mumbai policemen carry seven schoolchildren to safety and take them to a nearby police station, where they are offered snacks.

“The children here were rescued in the nick of time, but they shouldn't have had to venture out in the first place had the weather department and the BMC issued warnings beforehand,” the post reads.

Check out the post here:

In her post, she questions why the city’s warning systems were not strong enough to predict such heavy rainfall in advance. She even points out that the red alert was issued only after children were already on their way to school, putting them at risk.

Mumbai faces its fourth day of heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, and schools were closed across the city amid the severe waterlogging.

The city woke up to heavy rain, dark skies, thunderstorms, and strong winds as showers lashed for the fourth straight day. The persistent rain caused waterlogging in several areas and, due to reduced visibility, delayed local train services.