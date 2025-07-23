‘Delhi is drowning in filth’: Residents complain of sewage, traffic as rain batters NCR

Delhi and the NCR region experienced intense showers early Wednesday, bringing heavy rainfall to many parts of the national capital. A post on X described how heavy rain caused serious problems in Delhi. The rain flooded many streets with sewage and dirty water. In some posh areas, the water rose above knee level. This made it very hard for people to walk or drive. Delhi rain: Vehicles got stuck in heavy traffic during rainfall in New Delhi.(PTI)

The post was shared by Siddhant Sarang, a climate activist on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the user, he heavy rain has also caused huge traffic jams, making it difficult for people to get around due to waterlogged roads.

“Traffic is a nightmare, no autos, cabs, or bikes, and if you find one, prices are sky high. What's happening in Delhi?” the caption of the post reads.

Check out the post here:

Many X users expressed frustration over flooded streets and traffic jams. Some even shared photos and videos showing waterlogged roads.

One of the users, @InformdVoice, commented, “It's mainly due to garbage blocking all outflow in the drainage system....people throw so much waste as if there is no tomorrow....even a small amount of rain blocks all water flow.”

Another user, @rainainder, commented, “People destroyed this beautiful city in the last 10 years, you turned Delhi into a city of slums.”

Delhi faces flooding after Tuesday’s downpour:

Waterlogged streets in Delhi on Tuesday morning led to traffic jams around Press Enclave Road and both sides of Anuvrat Marg near Qutub Minar metro station until midday.

According to IMD data, Safdarjung recorded 8.8mm of rain from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Tuesday. So far this month, Delhi has logged 136.3 mm of rainfall.