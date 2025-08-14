BMW stranded in the middle of flooded Delhi road after relentless rain. Watch

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the day. The downpour caused severe waterlogging in several areas, disrupting traffic and daily routines for commuters. IMD issued a red alert as rain battered Delhi-NCR.(ANI)

The heavy rain not only slowed traffic but also left several vehicles stranded. In a video from APS Colony, a BMW was seen stuck on a flooded road, with water nearly reaching its doors.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by news agency ANI.

Authorities had placed a yellow alert earlier, followed by a red alert in the morning as rain intensified.

Check out the video here:

Videos of waterlogged roads from the Delhi-NCR region are going viral on social media, showing vehicles struggling to move through deep water.

In some videos, cars, buses, and two-wheelers can be seen almost half-submerged, while pedestrians walk through flooded roads.

X users shared a mix of frustration and humour, with many criticising the poor drainage system and repeated flooding during the monsoon. Some posted sarcastic comments about the state of the roads, while others shared their own videos and photos of waterlogged streets from different parts of Delhi-NCR.

One of the users, Monica Jasuja, commented, "None of us are surprised by this. Not one person living in Delhi for a while expected anything different."

Another user, @libelousnine, commented, “Administration should be well prepared before monsoon, cleaning drains... proper way out for sudden flow, I don't understand when they will learn, people are the ultimate sufferers.”

IMD warns of heavy rain in multiple states:

Apart from the Delhi-NCR region, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Madhya Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh in the coming hours.