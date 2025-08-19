Schools, colleges shut, extremely heavy rainfall expected for 2nd day in Mumbai

Extremely heavy rainfall was expected for the second consecutive day in Mumbai on Tuesday, prompting authorities to close schools and colleges and postpone the University of Mumbai examinations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert as heavy rain has battered the city for four days. Mumbai’s western suburbs received 208.78mm of rain. (HT PHOTO)

In 81 hours, from Friday to Monday evening, Mumbai recorded 550mm of rain, just 10mm short of the monthly average for August. On Monday, a wall collapsed in Malabar Hill, leaving one person dead, while another drowned in the Bandra Kurla Complex. A third person was injured when a tree fell in Parsi Wadi. Six people died and another six were reported missing in rain-related incidents in the rest of Maharashtra following the torrential rains.

Mumbai received heavy rainfall, logging 238mm at the Santacruz weather station and 110.4mm at Colaba over the 24-hours hours until 8:30am on Tuesday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai’s western suburbs received 208.78mm of rain and eastern suburbs 238.19mm. In Dadar, Chincholi, and Malad, the rainfall crossed the 300mm mark. The city has received 75.87% of the total annual rainfall (2207mm) in the monsoon season since May.

The rain caused waterlogging across the city, disrupting traffic movement. Shirodkar Market in Parel was in ankle-deep water. Additional traffic police personnel were deployed in places such as Oberoi junction in Goregaon East to ease the traffic jams.

Over two feet of water accumulated in Dargah Road in Wadala, Sewri, Nawab Tank, Nagpada, and Hindmata junction. The train services were delayed by 10-15 minutes.

The Mithi River reached the danger mark, prompting the authorities to put the National Disaster Response Force on standby. “The situation is under control,” said an official.

The heavy rain prompted the closure of schools, colleges, private and semi-government offices on Monday. The Mumbai Police advised people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.