Mumbai rain: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for parts of Maharashtra

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara and a yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai and Sindhudurg until Thursday.

Commuters ply on a waterlogged Sahar road amid heavy rainfall, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

As heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra, the IMD stated that southwest monsoon had advanced over Mumbai and Delhi.

The IMD declared that monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday and since then heavy rainfalls have led to flooding, buildings being collapsed and traffic congestions.

Mumbai received 104 mm of rain on Tuesday, as strong showers continued to pound Maharashtra’s capital. Rains in the state will increase gradually over the next few days, said officials.

IMD on Tuesday said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa and Maharashtra.”

“The intensity of rain will gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during the next four or five days,” said the local weather office, adding that severe weather is likely over the next five days.

KS Hosalikar, a senior scientist with the IMD in Pune said, “These is a possibility of the monsoon being further enhanced over the Konkan region, including over Mumbai and satellite cities, as it marches northward. There is a chance of heavy to very heavy rain and IMD has accordingly issued warnings for Konkan, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra too,”

Several parts of India have been receiving continuous rainfall for the past few days. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Monsoon season is likely to linger over for the next few days.

