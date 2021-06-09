Mumbai rains: Trains, buses out of gear; BMC, Railways play blame game

Public transport was thrown out of the gear as several parts of Mumbai were flooded due to the season’s first heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The central and harbour lines of the Central Railway (CR) were suspended for over 11 hours. As seen every year, the Railway and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pointed fingers at each other as commuters suffered. Meanwhile, the bus service of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services was disrupted as many routes were diverted due to flooding. While suburban train service is the biggest mass transport system in Mumbai, the BEST buses are the second most preferred.

Local train services on the CR’s mainline were suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane railway stations after waterlogging was reported on railway tracks in Sion and Kurla. Train services were suspended from 9.55 am and resumed at 8.03 pm on Wednesday.

Water on the railway tracks at Sion railway station was four inches. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and commercial railway staff were deployed to help passengers that were stranded inside local trains, said CR officials.

“I was stuck with my father for three hours near Sion. My father and I were travelling to CSMT for his regular check up. While on the way back the local train stopped ahead of Sion. We were helped by the RPF staff and then waited for another two hours for water to recede and reached home by a bus.” said Ganesh Singh, a Kurla resident.

People also took to social media website Twitter asking for help. “@Central_Railway @grpmumbai @rpfcr My sister is travelling from Kalyan to CSMT She is stuck in train before Kurla station since last 4 hours .. She is 5 months pregnant. Please help.” tweeted @mr_kiran143.

Train services on the harbour railway were suspended between CSMT and Vashi railway stations. Due to waterlogging near Chunabhatti railway station train services were suspended from 10.20am.

“As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, there is heavy rainfall in the Mumbai area. Waterlogging has occurred at several places in the city. These are Hindmata junction, Kings Circle, BPT Colony, Sardar Hotel junction, Shanmukhanand hall area, Nair hospital area, Wadala library junction, Mankhurd Railway station, under Sion bridge and a few other locations. All these locations are near the Central Railway mainline and harbour line tracks. Due to heavy rains, the water level is continuously rising on track.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

Train services were operational on the Trans-harbour railway line, between Vashi and Panvel railway stations and on Western Railway were operating normally but with caution speed for local trains.

Local train services between Wadala and Vashi did not resume till 11.10pm. Train services resumed between CSMT- Vadala and CSMT-Goregaon railway stations.

Railway officials pointed out that the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) water pumps were not functional in many locations near the railway tracks.

“BMC pumps were not operational and were not working in many places on the railway tracks. This is one of the reasons why the water did not recede.” said a senior railway official who did not want to be named.

However, mayor Kishori Pednekar told the reporters, “On collection of water on railway tracks, we have been continuously coordinating with railway authorities but considering the officers do not have enough knowledge of local areas at times the issue is not handled properly. We are in continuous touch with the railway authorities to ensure that culverts are cleaned.”

CR responding to Pednekar tweeted, “Railways is committed to work in close coordination with MCGM for running the train services for our esteemed passengers. And hence, we refute the statement given by honourable Mayor, Mumbai.”

Civic chief IS Chahal said that owing to heavy rainfall in Sion and Chunabhatti, rainwater came on the railway tracks and as such railway traffic was affected at Sion, Chunabhatti and also Dahisar.

12 outstation train services operating from the city were rescheduled.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) diverted its bus routes on nearly 78 routes in the city due to waterlogging on arterial roads. Around 50 BEST buses broke down after water entered the buses on Wednesday.