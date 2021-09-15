Mumbai ranks third in country in cybercrimes in 2020

Mumbai ranked third nationwide in terms of cybercrimes committed in 2020, as per the latest statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Bengaluru, Silicon Valley of India, topped the list, followed by Hyderabad. While majority of cybercrime cases in Mumbai are for fraud, extortion, sexual exploitation, personal disrepute as per the offences registered in 2020, other cities have several cybercrimes that involve personal revenge, prank, political motives, terrorist activities and inciting hate against the country.

In 2020, the Mumbai Police registered around 2,433 cases of cybercrime through various cyber cells and local police stations, as revealed in the statistics released by NCRB late on Tuesday. The number of cybercrimes saw a drop than 2019 when it stood at 2,527. However, it rose compared with 2018 when the number of cybercrimes was 1,482.

The city ranks behind Bengaluru which registered around 8,892 cybercrimes and Hyderabad with 2,553 cases.

Cyber experts feel that these numbers do not reflect an accurate picture which, according to them, is more grim. “These figures of NCRB only show figures of registered cases and not the real picture,” said cyber security expert Ritesh Bhatia.

“A lot of under-reporting happens everywhere in the country,” Bhatia said, adding that, “The government of India’s portal to lodge online complaints against cyber frauds receives several complaints daily. However, not everyone manages to register an FIR in the matter.”

The NCRB statistics further revealed that most of the cases registered in Mumbai were related to identity theft, cheating by personation by using computer devices, publication or transmission of obscene or sexually explicit acts in electronic form, publication or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit acts, cyber stalking or bullying of women and children, data theft, fraud, debit card and credit card frauds, OTP frauds, creating fake profiles, blackmailing and fake news. The motive behind most of the cybercrimes registered in Mumbai, as per the statistics, was fraud, extortion, anger, causing disrepute and sexual exploitation.

The city had around 4,828 cases pending investigation from 2019. In 2020, the Mumbai Police investigated around 7,261 cases by registering around 2,433 new offences. The cyber cell could not find sufficient evidence and closed around 968 cases, though the allegations were found to be true. The police completed investigation and filed charge sheet in 151 cases in 2020, whereas Karnataka’s Bengaluru Police filed charge sheet in 2,632 cases.

In 2020, investigations were pending in around 6,071 cyber offences in the city. The pendency percentage in the city stood at 83.6% compared to cities like Bengaluru with 87.4%, Coimbatore with 96.8%, Hyderabad 77.8% and Chennai with 82.5% pendency percentage.

Speaking on pendency, Bhatia said in most cybercrimes, accused persons sit in one part of the country and commit crimes in another part, therefore it becomes difficult for police to arrest them. In view of this, the pendency is high in cybercrimes. He also expressed the need to create awareness to educate people about cybercrimes.

In terms of court disposal of cases, around 1,242 cases were pending for trial in various courts in the city. The prosecution could manage to get conviction only in two cases while one case was acquitted by the court. The conviction rate stood at 66.7% in Mumbai. Bengaluru saw 14 acquittals in 2020.

Around 7,139 cases were pending before various courts for trial in 2020 across the country.