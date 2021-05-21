Mumbai records 1,433 new Covid-19 cases, 59 deaths

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 1,433 new Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths, taking the tally to 692,785 and the toll to 14,410. Thursday’s case fatality rate (CFR) was 4.1%, while the overall CFR so far is 2%. There are now 28,987 active cases in the city.

The number of cases recorded on Thursday was slightly higher in comparison to Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s figures. On Wednesday, Mumbai conducted 29,391 Covid-19 tests, which resulted in Thursday’s cases, with a positivity rate under 5% for the first time in almost three months.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 961 cases, which were under 1,000 cases for the first time since March 2. Mumbai had conducted 17,920 on Monday, with a positivity rate of 5.3%. On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 1,329 Covid-19 cases and had conducted 22,788, with a positivity rate of 5.8%. Positivity rate is the number of Covid cases reported, as a per cent of the total number of tests done. So far, Mumbai has conducted 5,986,344 tests, with a positivity rate of 11.56%. Between 40% and 60% of the tests conducted on any day are rapid antigen tests.

Since the beginning of May, active cases in Mumbai have gone down by 51%. On May 1, Mumbai had 59,318 active Covid-19 cases. The highest active cases were recorded on April 11, at 92,464 cases.

According to data from BMC, around 64% of the active cases as of Wednesday are asymptotic, 31.3% are symptomatic and around 4.4% are critical. Out of the 22,202 Covid-19 beds in hospitals across Mumbai, 10,967 are vacant; 420 ICU beds and vacant and 113 ventilator beds are vacant, as of Thursday morning.

According to BMC, 1,460 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday. Mumbai’s recovery rate is now 93%, the overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases is 0.23%, and the doubling rate is 297 days.

There are 73 containment zones and 276 sealed buildings in Mumbai at present.