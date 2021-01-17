Mumbai records lowest temperature of the year, breathes cleanest air

The city woke up to a chilly Saturday morning as temperatures dropped to 16.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this year. Mumbaiites also breathed the cleanest air so far, this year, with air quality index (AQI) at 162.

The Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. This is the second-lowest minimum temperature recorded this season following a mercury drop to 16 degrees Celsius on December 22 last year.

Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius, which was at par with the normal temperature. The IMD attributed this drop in temperature to the cold westerly winds.

“There was a chill in the air as westerly winds have started blowing over parts of the state. Since parts of north-west India are under the influence of a cold wave, north-westerly winds from these parts are colder. The minimum temperature in the state is expected to see gradual fall in the state in the coming days,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of the western region, IMD.

Maximum temperatures also remained low compared to the beginning of the week. The maximum temperature at Santacruz was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, which just normal. Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius which was 1.6 degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), air quality improved further on Saturday. An overall AQI of 162 (moderate), was recorded on Saturday morning. This is better than Friday’s 190.

“Winds blowing from the north and west has cleared the air of pollutants. If the wind continues, air quality will remain moderate for the next couple of days, despite a drop in temperatures. However, without the winds, air quality may become worse,” said a spokesperson from SAFAR.

Navi Mumbai recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 365 (very poor). Andheri was a distant second among the 10 locations with an AQI of 221.