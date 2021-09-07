Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai records over 28% of August Covid-19 cases in first 6 days of Sept

The city has been reporting over 400 cases for nearly a week now, but the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has attributed the spike to relaxations given in the past one month and said it was not the beginning of the third wave.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 09:29 AM IST
The first six days of September have led to concern in Mumbai due to increase in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. According to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, from September 1 to 6, the city recorded over 28 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases it had recorded in the entire month of August.

The data from the civic body shows that Mumbai already reported 2,570 Covid-19 infections in the first six days of September, which comes at 28.9 per cent of the total 9,147 cases recorded in the entire month of August.

The spike in the cases has left the BMC officials worried ahead of the festive season beginning on September 10 with the Ganesh Chaturthi.

"One month is important for us. Currently, people are going out for the ten-day Ganpati festival (beginning September 10). They will return after immersion (Anant Chaturdashi). Hence this period and the next 15 days will be very crucial for us," additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told news agency ANI.

He also said that the civic body has decided to ramp up Covid-19 testing, hire more clean-up marshals to fine people spitting at public places and keep jumbo care centres ready.

Civic officials said there might be a further spike a fortnight after the Ganesh festival.

Mumbai on Monday reported 379 fresh coronavirus positive cases and five fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,46,725 and the death toll to 15,998. The city is now left with 3,771 active cases, a BMC official said.

The city has been reporting over 400 cases for nearly a week now, but the BMC has attributed the spike to relaxations given in the past one month and said it was not the beginning of the third wave.

With the surge in daily cases, the active Covid-19 cases, which had dipped to 2,700, jumped to 3,771 as of September 6.

