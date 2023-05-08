Mumbai: The state government plans to build a sports complex in the Bay View Marina Garden (BVMG) in Cuffe Parade and has taken back 3,300 square metre land there for the same. The residents, however, are worried that this may lead to cutting down of around 300 coconut trees in the earmarked area. Greens warn 300 trees will be cut for sports complex in Bay View Marina Garden

The state government had recently issued a letter to the Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA) and the Maharashtra sports department informing them that they will take back 3,300 square metre land in BVMG to construct a sports complex. The government last week even started soil testing in the area for the project.

The CPRA members claimed that they are concerned about the coconut trees and pointed out that there are other parts in the garden, which are not as green and can be used for the construction of the sports complex.

“In 2006, the state offered us this land to turn it into a garden and make it greener,” said Parul Padmakar Nandekar, executive committee member, CPRA. “The sports complex that is being built includes an artificial turf and ironically, actual trees will be sacrificed to make way for an artificial upgradation,” added Nandekar, who was also in charge of the BVMG till 2022.

She alleged that the sports complex will be constructed without getting clearances from Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and the environment authority. Clearance, in this case, will be mandatory as the site for the project is within 10 feet of the sea.

“We are yet to receive the CRZ and environmental clearance from the collector,” said Nandekar. “As per the Supreme Court order, any construction within 10 metres of the sea is illegal.”

Expressing her concern for the coconut trees, she said, “Trees, especially in Mumbai, should be saved because of the constant development that the city sees.”

Rajeev Nivatkar, collector, Mumbai City, did not comment on the issue. Meanwhile, Shailesh Patkar, a senior member of CPRA, said that the association is not against development in the city. However, he said that the garden has several other spots, which can be used to construct the sports complex.

“If the sports complex comes up in these plots, it will not hamper the greenery of the garden. Take for instance, the adjoining land — plot number 105 — which was handed over to Metro. It has already been vacated and has less greenery. It can be used to construct the sports complex,” he said.

Abhay Chavan, the concerned district sports officer, claimed that there will be no felling of trees for the project. “We have been instructed to not cut any trees while constructing the sports complex. The project will not harm the environment,” he added.

To this, Patkar questioned how an artificial turf for a football field can be laid if the entire area is not used for the project. “We will be more than happy if the trees are spared. However, the sports complex will then be too small and will not serve the purpose,” he said.