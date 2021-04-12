Mumbai sees 6,905 new Covid-19 cases, down from nearly 10,000 infections a day before

Mumbai reported 6,905 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) taking the tally in the city to 527,119, according to data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The death toll in the financial hub also rose to 12,060 with 43 fresh fatalities. Mumbai witnessed a sharp drop of 3,084 cases but the fall in the number of cases can also be attributed to the drop in numbers of tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai conducted 39,398 tests over the period of last 24 hours while it had conducted 52,159 tests between April 10 to April 11 - thus registering a sharp drop of 12,761 tests. The doubling rate of the disease has increased to 36 days. The recovery rate in the city rose to 80% as 9,037 people recovered from the disease taking the tally of recoveries to 423,678.

Mumbai currently has 90,267 active cases of Covid-19, registering a slight drop. The overall growth rate of Covid-19 in the city has dropped is currently at 1.89%.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar while speaking to HT on Sunday expressed concern over the death toll in the city. "Alarm bells are ringing since the city recorded 50 deaths on Saturday. The number of Covid-19 cases has increased dramatically in April. We are making necessary arrangements but citizens should not waste time unnecessarily and take up the bed wherever they get one," Pednekar said.

The city has announced new measures to tackle with rising cases and hospitalizations. BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday said that the Maharashtra government will set up three jumbo field hospitals in Mumbai within the next 30-45 days, news agency PTI reported. Chahal said that each of these beds will have 2,000 beds, including 200 ICU beds.

The Maharashtra government is planning to impose a lockdown to arrest the current surge in cases. The decision on duration is likely to be announced post April 14, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar highlighted that the economic condition of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is not strong and everyone should prepare for any eventualities rather than indulging in politics.