Mumbai boy tops state in NEET, secures seventh rank in country

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) result on Tuesday night. Shriniketh Ravi topped in Maharashtra with a score of 715 marks, securing an all-India rank (AIR) of 7. Riddhi Wajaringikar from Baramati scored 710 marks and secured an all-India rank of 44, making her the top female candidate in the state.

This year, a total of 2,77,903 candidates were registered for the exam, out of which 2,73,819 appeared and 1,31,008 qualified. The number of candidates who qualified for this exam is much higher than last year. Last year, a total of 2,27,659 candidates were registered for the exam, out of which 1,95,338 appeared for the exam and 79,974 qualified. (HT PHOTO)

Shriniketh Ravi, who is from Mumbai, said, “I am very happy with the result. I was not expecting this much. I studied hard for the last two years but I never compromised with my hobbies like watching football and going for runs with friends.” Ravi, who lives in Khar, wishes to pursue his MBBS from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Tanishq Bhagat, who scored 710 and secured an AIR of 27, is the topper from the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in the state. Aashish Bharadiya scored 690 marks and topped India in the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category. Aarya Patil scored 628 and topped in the state female PwBD category. There will be 10,145 MBBS seats and 3,444 BDS seats available in Maharashtra.

