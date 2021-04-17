Mumbai: Taxi and autorickshaw drivers demand more monetary relief

Taxi and autorickshaw unions have written to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asking to provide a financial relief of ₹5,000 each to autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the state. They have further said that they will agitate if their demands are not met.

The demand was made after the state on Tuesday imposed stricter restrictions across the state under Break the Chain initiative and declared a financial relief of ₹1,500 each for all registered auto and taxi drivers in the state.

Citing the financial relief as insufficient, taxi and auto unions have asked for more monetary relief.

“It is discrimination on the part of the state government. The operation of taxis in the city and state has been an old trade. Providing ₹1,500 is not enough, and the monetary relief should be increased. When the Delhi government can give ₹5,000 to drivers, why can’t the Maharashtra government? We have written to the government to provide ₹5,000 to every auto and taxi driver,” said AL Quadros, leader of Mumbai Taxi Men’s Union.

Auto unions said if monetary relief is not increased, they would start agitation. “Surviving on ₹1,500 is very difficult. The situation of drivers across the state is bad. How will the drivers pay the vehicle loan amount? We had earlier asked for ₹10,000 for every driver, but we are getting just ₹1,500. This is not enough for the drivers and their families to survive. If the state government fails to increase the amount, we will be forced to start agitation,” said Shashank Rao, leader of Autorickshaw Men’s Union.