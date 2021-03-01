Mumbai taxi fare rises to 25, autos to 21

Citizens will have to pay more for their autorickshaw and black and yellow taxi commute in the city from today.

The minimum autorickshaw fare for 1.5km will be ₹21 as opposed to ₹18 from today, and the minimum black and yellow taxi fare will be ₹25 as opposed to ₹22.

The minimum auto rickshaw fare during night for auto rickshaw will be ₹27 and minimum taxi fare will be ₹32.

Thereafter, there will also be an increase in fare per kilometre.

The tariff card for passengers will be available at www.transport.maharashtra.gov.in. “The new fare will be implemented from March 1. Passengers can check the new fares on the website. Autorickshaw and taxi drivers have also been instructed to display the new fares inside the vehicles,” said a senior regional transport office (RTO) official.

Autorickshaw and taxi drivers will use tariff cards to display new fares till the meters get recalibrated. The recalibration process will involve installing chips and then testing of meters by RTO officials. The recalibration of meters will begin tomorrow (March 1), and drivers have been asked to get their meters recalibrated by May 30.

“The inserting of the chip takes half an hour, and the testing will be completed in one day. Extra meter tracks are likely to be set up by RTO in the city, ‘’ said Shashank Rao, leader, Mumbai Autorickshaw Men’s Union.

The last auto and taxi fare hike was in June 2015.