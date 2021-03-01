Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai taxi fare rises to 25, autos to 21
mumbai news

Mumbai taxi fare rises to 25, autos to 21

Citizens will have to pay more for their autorickshaw and black and yellow taxi commute in the city from today
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:13 AM IST
The minimum auto rickshaw fare during night for auto rickshaw will be 27 and minimum taxi fare will be 32. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)

Citizens will have to pay more for their autorickshaw and black and yellow taxi commute in the city from today.

The minimum autorickshaw fare for 1.5km will be 21 as opposed to 18 from today, and the minimum black and yellow taxi fare will be 25 as opposed to 22.

The minimum auto rickshaw fare during night for auto rickshaw will be 27 and minimum taxi fare will be 32.

Thereafter, there will also be an increase in fare per kilometre.

The tariff card for passengers will be available at www.transport.maharashtra.gov.in. “The new fare will be implemented from March 1. Passengers can check the new fares on the website. Autorickshaw and taxi drivers have also been instructed to display the new fares inside the vehicles,” said a senior regional transport office (RTO) official.

Autorickshaw and taxi drivers will use tariff cards to display new fares till the meters get recalibrated. The recalibration process will involve installing chips and then testing of meters by RTO officials. The recalibration of meters will begin tomorrow (March 1), and drivers have been asked to get their meters recalibrated by May 30.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Annus horribilis: Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 patient recalls ordeal

Maharashtra crosses 8,000 new Covid cases for fifth day in row

Mumbai temperatures rise to match season’s highest at 36.3°C

2 women arrested for attacking Mumbai Police officers with knives at Kandivli

“The inserting of the chip takes half an hour, and the testing will be completed in one day. Extra meter tracks are likely to be set up by RTO in the city, ‘’ said Shashank Rao, leader, Mumbai Autorickshaw Men’s Union.

The last auto and taxi fare hike was in June 2015.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP