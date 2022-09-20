Mumbai teen cuts birthday cakes with sword, booked as video goes viral

The Mumbai Police on Monday registered a case against a teenager after a video of him cutting his birthday cakes with a sword surfaced on social media. The 17-year-old youth, who celebrated his birthday last week on a crowded street in the western suburb of Borivali, has been booked for unlawful possession of weapons, news agencies reported.

In the video of the incident shared on Twitter by a journalist with a verified account, roughly 20 birthday cakes can be seen lined up on the table. The minor then cuts these cakes with a sword in one go with several young boys standing in the back to enjoy the celebration.

“The incident which took place on Friday. After the video surfaced on social media, an offence was registered under relevant provisions of the Arms Act on Sunday. Further probe is underway,” an official from the police station told PTI. According to news agency ANI’s report, the boy is currently missing, and teams are working to track the teenager.

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. In January as well, the Mumbai Police arrested two adults for using swords to cut over 20 cakes in a birthday celebration held near a mall in suburban Kandivali. This arrest too, came after the video went viral on social media.

(With inputs from news agencies)

