Mumbai teen murdered during argument over Insta posts, brother injured

An argument over Instagram posts between five individuals escalated into violence on Wednesday, leading to the alleged murder of a 19-year-old youth and critical injury to his minor brother. Police arrested three accused within a few hours of the crime.

According to police, one of the accused Chinmay Dolas had created a fake Instagram account under the name of ‘Komal’ to post objectionable responses on the deceased’s friend Tanishka Chavan’s page each time she posted stories and pictures. (Praful Gangurde/HT)

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The deceased has been identified as Sahil Dilip Panchal, 19, a resident of Tulshidham, Thane, and his injured brother as Omkar Dilip Panchal, 17.

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The arrested accused have are Kunal Sukhdev Dolas, 23, an auto-rickshaw driver; Chinmay Sukhdev Dolas, 19, a delivery boy; and Vivek Dada Raje, 20.

According to police, one of the accused Chinmay Dolas had created a fake Instagram account under the name of ‘Komal’ to post objectionable responses on the deceased’s friend Tanishka Chavan’s page each time she posted stories and pictures.

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{{^usCountry}} When Tanishka complained about Chinmay alias Komal’s online harassment, Sahil called him to discuss the matter near Tatvgyan Vidyapeeth in Chitalsar, on Wednesday at around 3:30 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Tanishka complained about Chinmay alias Komal’s online harassment, Sahil called him to discuss the matter near Tatvgyan Vidyapeeth in Chitalsar, on Wednesday at around 3:30 pm. {{/usCountry}}

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Sunil Warude, senior police inspector of Chitalsar police station, told HT, “The main accused, Chinmay, arrived at the spot along with his brother, Kunal Dolas, and their associate, Vivek Raje, with a premeditated plan to assault Sahil. The discussion turned into a heated argument and an altercation broke out between them. Kunal Dolas pulled out a knife he was carrying and stabbed Sahil repeatedly on the left side of his chest. When Sahil’s younger brother, Omkar, tried to intervene, the accused stabbed him in his abdomen.”

Warude added, while the attackers fled the scene immediately after the assault, locals rushed the brothers to Bethany Hospital, Thane, where Sahil succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Omkar is being treated.

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Acting on inputs from informants, the Chitalsar police team eventually tracked and arrested all three accused.

The trio has been booked under Sections 103(1), 109(1), 352, 351(2), 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. None of the accused have any previous criminal records.