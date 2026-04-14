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Mumbai: Three killed in separate assaults in 48 hours, probe on

Mumbai: Three killed in separate assaults in 48 hours, probe on

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Three persons, including a senior citizen, were killed in separate incidents of fatal assaults reported in different parts of the city in the last 48 hours, police said on Tuesday.

Mumbai: Three killed in separate assaults in 48 hours, probe on

The incidents, which occurred in Dadar, Matunga, and Kherwadi, include a brutal assault on a 28-year-old man, a parking dispute involving a senior citizen, and a stabbing.

In Dadar, Ankush Ambekar was beaten to death by a group of assailants in the Nako Sayaji Wadi area on Sunday, an official said.

Ambekar had a dispute with one of the alleged accused, Gaurav Sanas, and while he was on his way to meet a friend, a group of people intercepted him and assaulted him brutally in the presence of his wife.

He sustained severe injuries in the attack and died while undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital in Parel, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's wife, the Dadar police registered a case and arrested seven accused, and efforts are underway to nab others involved in the attack.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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