Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Mumbai to experience heavy rains on Saturday

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Mumbai: IMD forecasts yellow alert for light rain Friday, orange alert for heavy rain Saturday; red alert for Ratnagiri, orange for Raigad, Sindhudurg.

Mumbai: As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) weather forecast on Thursday, the state will reel under a yellow alert (light to moderate rain) on Friday and an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) on Saturday.

Mumbai, India - Aug. 11, 2020:A man walk with umbrella as it rain at Dadar in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India - Aug. 11, 2020:A man walk with umbrella as it rain at Dadar in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The IMD attributed this forecast to an upper cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal.

On Friday, a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) has been issued for Ratnagiri, while Raigad and Sindhudurg will be under an orange alert.

For Saturday, Sindhudurg, Thane and Mumbai are cautioned under an orange alert for very heavy rainfall

.

