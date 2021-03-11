Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai Versova-Virar sea link: State invites firms to prepare project report
mumbai news

Mumbai Versova-Virar sea link: State invites firms to prepare project report

The Maharashtra government has taken another step towards implementing an ambitious Versova-Virar sea link as an extension to the under-construction Bandra-Versova sea link
By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Bandra-Versova sea link at Juhu-Koliwada. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The Maharashtra government has taken another step towards implementing an ambitious Versova-Virar sea link as an extension to the under-construction Bandra-Versova sea link.

The Maharashtra Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), on Thursday, invited consultancy services to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the sea link, which is estimated to cost 32,875 crore.

MSRDC has stated that it is looking for international consultancy services to prepare and DPR and also undertaken pre-tender activities. The cabinet committee on the infrastructure of the Maharashtra government on January 14 had given a go-ahead for the 43km project.

MSRDC had submitted a pre-feasibility report to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

According to the pre-feasibility report, which HT had highlighted earlier, the sea-link will be built with connectors at Charkop, Uttan, Vasai and Virar. The 4+4 lane main bridge will connect Versova to Virar with 3+3 lane connectors at these four locations. With the coastal road, the Bandra-Worli sea link, Bandra-Versova sea link and the Virar extension, the state is looking at reducing the travel distance from Nariman Point in south Mumbai to Virar (almost 30 kms from Borivli) from the current three hours to one hour by car.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor: NHSRCL starts aerial survey

Couple held guilty of minor’s sexual assault move Bombay HC

Maharashtra sees 15K new Covid cases in a day, after 162 days

Mansukh Hiran death: ATS recreates crime scene at Thane creek

The state has already undertaken the construction of many sea-link projects, which includes the 22km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the Versova-Bandra sea link and the coastal road. It is looking at another sea link between Nariman Point and Colaba.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP