Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.47 °C, check weather forecast for February 10, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on February 10, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on February 10, 2025, is 27.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.47 °C and 27.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.75 °C and 27.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 160.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 11, 2025
|27.50
|Sky is clear
|February 12, 2025
|27.20
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|26.89
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|27.43
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|28.72
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|26.73
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|28.34
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025
