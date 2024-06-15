Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 16, 2024 29.69 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 30.07 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 29.28 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 29.5 °C Moderate rain June 20, 2024 29.96 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 29.37 °C Moderate rain June 22, 2024 28.18 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.48 °C Few clouds Chennai 33.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.94 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.47 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 36.95 °C Moderate rain Delhi 42.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on June 15, 2024, is 29.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 30.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.71 °C and 30.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 54.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

