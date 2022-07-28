Mumbai will host Lollapalooza next January

Mumbai: Lollapalooza, the multi-genre travelling music festival that began in Chicago in 1991 as the “farewell tour” of the 1980s alt-rock band, Jane’s Addiction, will make its Asia debut in Mumbai on January 28 and 29, 2023.

Lollapalooza is, at present, held annually in seven countries--Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, Sweden, the United States of America -- with each venue serving as a favourite stomping ground for music fans, and where art, food and fashion are part of the festival mix.

While the India line up will be announced in the next few months, fans can expect an array of local and international artists from genres spanning pop, rock, metal, punk rock and hip-hop as well as indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and techno.

A look at some of the headliners from its host countries this year may offer clues to what Mumbai can expect in January. In Chicago, where the festival is held from July 28-31, Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, and Green Day are performing. The line-up in Paris, where it took place on July 16 and 17, included Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons, A$AP Rocky, and David Guetta, while in Sweden on July 1and 2, the big names included Post Malone, Doja Cat, Kacey Musgraves and Polo G among others.

“Lollapalooza is not just a multi-genre music festival, but an alternative music experience, having driven an entire generation of alternative rock music and the grunge movement into mainstream sound,” says Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of BookMyShow, which has partnered with Lollapalooza’s global producers for the festival’s Indian edition. “Some of the biggest names like ‘Pearl Jam’ ‘Red Hot Chili Peppers’, ‘Nine Inch Nails’, ‘Rage Against The Machine’ were brought to the world stage through their early performances at Lollapalooza,” added Hemrajani in his media release.

The festival’s Mumbai venue is as yet undisclosed but is expected to feature four stages with over 20 hours of live music and will be open to over 60,000 fans each day. Early Bird tickets for pre-registered users go live on August 1, 2022, and are priced at ₹7,000 and upwards.

Where it all began

The festival takes its name from an archaic English word meaning “extraordinarily impressive” and was named so by Perry Farrell, the front man of the band Jane’s Addiction and the festival’s founder. He intended it to be a grand farewell tour for his band. The festival which nearly petered out after 1997, was given fresh life by Farrell in 2005 as a destination festival in Chicago.

In 2011, Lollapalooza expanded into South America, performing its first international show in Santiago. São Paulo became another destination in 2012, and then Buenos Aires the following year. Europe’s first Lollapalooza was held in Berlin in 2015.

“The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East,” said Farrell in the festival’s press release announcing the Mumbai edition. “Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilising the universal languages of music and art to find common ground,” he wrote, adding he was as excited as the fans to bring the festival to Asia.

