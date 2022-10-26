Mumbai woman duped of 2.4 lakh while ordering sweets online

A 49-year-old woman here lost ₹2.4 lakh to an online fraud while ordering sweets for Diwali, police said on Tuesday. Thanks to prompt action by police, she managed to recover much of the lost amount. Pooja Shah, resident of suburban Andheri, ordered sweets on a food delivery app on Sunday and tried to pay ₹1,000 online but the transaction failed.

Then she found the sweet shop's number online. A person at the other end asked her to share her credit card number and an OTP received on her phone. The woman shared the card details and OTP, and within a few minutes ₹2,40,310 were siphoned off from her account. After she lodged a complaint with Oshiwara police station, police managed to stop ₹2,27,205 from being transferred to other accounts. Further probe was on, officials said.

SBI shares tips to prevent online fraud during UPI transactions

1. There is no need to enter your UPI PIN while receiving money from anyone. In case you get any message or call asking for your UPI PIN, just IGNORE it. PIN is actually a security code that ensures that the outgoing transaction is being carried out by the authentic owner of the bank account. It is used only while sending money to anyone.

2. You must verify the identity of the person you are sending money to. It is done to ensure that the person receiving the money is known to you or a genuine official source and not a fake account.

3. Do not accept random or unknown requests seeking money collection.

4. You must have received phishing calls asking for your ATM PIN or the card's CVV number. Just like these credentials, UPI PIN is also a secret code which should not be shared with anyone.

5. You can make the payments on UPI apps by scanning the QR code provided by the merchant, shop or even individuals. When you scan a QR code, the beneficiary's name appears on the screen. Do ensure to check the beneficiary details before sending money.

6. Just like you change your ATM PIN, netbanking passwords and other passwords, it is recommended that you change your UPI PIN regularly. This is for your own safety.