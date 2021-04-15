Mumbai: Women in Khaki help woman deliver baby in police van

In a heart-warming incident, three women police personnel from Worli on Tuesday helped a pregnant woman safely deliver her baby inside a police van while taking her to a hospital after finding her in an unconscious state in Worli Naka area.

The woman, Pratiksha Kavle, a 32-year-old from Anand Nagar in Worli, was heading to Worli Naka around 5.30pm on Tuesday when she fell down due to dizziness. A local informed the police control room, following which two nearby mobile units were rushed to the spot. The teams found that the woman was in pain and needed immediate medical attention.

Instead of waiting for an ambulance, sub-inspector S Patil, constables Reshma Patil and Poonam Sapkal along with other staff on the mobile units decided to take the woman, who was seven months pregnant, to BYL Nair Hospital in the police van. However, the woman was in labour and delivered the baby in the police van with the help of the police personnel.

After reaching the hospital, the police team handed over the woman and the newborn to the doctors. The baby was premature and has been kept in intensive care unit (ICU). Police added that the baby was doing fine.

“Timely help from the police saved the lives of both the woman and her baby,” said Anil Koli, senior inspector, Worli police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 3) Paramjit Singh Dahiya said the police team involved, especially the women personnel, would be rewarded for showing the humane side of Khaki and saving two lives.

Details of the woman’s husband or family was not available with the police as she is still in hospital, and the same would be collected once she is fine, Koli said.