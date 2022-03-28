Mumbai’s century-old schools still popular among new generation of students

Mumbai: Amid high-rise buildings that represent Mumbai’s modern and global outlook, lie century plus old schools, basking in the charm of their colonial architecture and glorious heritage. The city boasts of several such schools dating back to the British era, and despite rapid changing times, they still retain their name and status in the society. What makes them relevant and some of the most sought-after schools today is their ability to stay abreast with new developments while retaining their traditional ways.

Bombay Scottish School in Mahim, which entered its 175th year on February 18 this year is one of them. Its principal Sunita George shared, “This school speaks of world as well as personal history for so many people. The fact that after several decades, our ex-students choose to send their children as well as grandchildren to the same school, shows the faith people have in this institution.”

She further informed, “Our celebration was kept online, due to Covid-restrictions, but the spirit of the celebration was felt from students—present and past—from across the world.”

Established in the year 1847 (Victorian era) as an orphanage by Scottish Christian missionaries for the benefit of daughters of Presbyterian soldiers and Indian Navy seamen, the school today boasts of 5,000-odd students from kindergarten to class 12 studying under the ICSE board. As per official records, Bombay Scottish is the second oldest school in the city, first being Christ Church School in Byculla, which was established in 1815.

The Cathedral & John Connon School located in Fort stands witness to 162 years of history, both within and outside the school walls. At present, the institute is busy reinventing routine school life for their students.

“The pandemic impacted children the most, taking a toll on their mental and physical health. One of our priorities at present is to sensitise ourselves to what they have gone through and to respond to them in sync with that understanding. Cathedral prides itself on giving emphasis on qualities such as discipline and rules, and as a school these have been some of the qualities we are known for. However, in a post-pandemic world, we need to co-opt our interactions with the students with a better understanding of their struggles and challenges. I see our pastoral role becoming integral to our engagement with the children in the time ahead,” said Sonal Parmar, principal of the school.

Besides their historic charm and reputation, it takes more to stay relevant today. Over the years, more and more schools started opting for international curriculum over state boards in order to attract the current generation of learners and ensure their valid space in the ever-changing society.

For Kenia and Anchor School, situated in the by-lanes of Chinchpokli, their centenary celebrations in 2017 came with a big announcement—their plan to start a new school on the same campus, Shishuvihar. While the original school started off in Gujarati medium, which slowly moved towards English medium under the Maharashtra state board, Shishuvihar is affiliated with the Cambridge International Assessment and Education board. “We realised that in order to be relevant in the society, we will have to cater to growing demand for the international board, and in turn attract our own alumni to remain associated with the school as parents now,” said a spokesperson for the school.

Ask these schools what it takes to carry the illustrious history on their shoulders, and still remain relevant for the current and future generations, the answer is simple. “Our school was always known for the value system it provided and its approach towards holistic upbringing of children. Understanding that the very nature of a student has changed over the years has been the key to ensuring our school remains relevant to generation after generation of students,” said Parmar, adding that at Cathedral & John Connon, students are treated with equity.

“We don’t just preach but teach by example. We ensure our students’ opinions are heard and implemented as and when needed,” she added. “Our education model is based on holding on to the best practices of the past and present, while attempting to anticipate the future.”

Both the Bombay Scottish and Cathedral & John Connon School insist on the importance of character building, and not just focus on education. “The school still prides itself on teaching discipline, basic courtesy, decency as well as respect for everyone. Our students have to be prepared for the world outside of these walls not just academically, but as well-rounded human beings as well,” said Parmar. At present, Cathedral & John Connon offers education in ICSE as well as the international board (IGCSE, IBDP and AP).

While these schools remain deeply rooted in tradition, keeping up-to-date with society is a very important feature. “We might be an old institution but abreast with the latest technology. Our teachers were being trained in developing technology from before the pandemic hit and schools were forced to opt for the online mode of teaching. We were one of the first few schools in the city to start classes as well as science practical sessions online and this was possible only because of pre-empting the need of the future,” said George.

The Archdiocesan Board of Education (ABE) has over 150 Catholic schools under its aegis and a handful of these are nearly a century old. In the last few years, many ABE schools have started opting for the ICSE or IGCSE boards with the hope of attracting more students. “People are financially more stable now than before, and most prefer to switch over from SSC to central or international boards. The Catholic Church noticed more and more parishioners opting for schools with IGCSE board and therefore, decided to start at least one school in each zone offering the IGCSE program. However, the Church has also clarified that the SSC schools will be revamped and retained to cater to the financially weak,” said Fr Francis Swamy, principal Campion School and ABE Joint Secretary.

