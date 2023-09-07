Parties all set for Dahi Handi slugfest

Mumbai: While Dahi Handi marks the beginning of the season of festivities, it is equally an opportunity for political parties to present a show of one-upmanship. This year too both the ruling alliance as well as the opposition have unfolded plans of mega events with attractive prizes for the Govindas.

Mumbai, India – Sept 06, 2023: Varsha Gaikwad President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee with women party workers breaks ‘Dahi Handi' celebrated on 'Janmashtami’, outside the Mumbai congress office in Azad Maidan to protest against the alleged ' Tyrannical BJP Govt ' the BJP-led governments in the state and at the centre, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Sept 06, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised Dahi Handi across Mumbai and MMR on a massive scale, but the tussle on ground will be between the Chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). (See box.)

Youth groups look forward to the festival, the day after Janmashtami, to display their agility in building the tallest human pyramid. Traditionally, with an eye on publicity and voter mobilisation, local leaders sponsor groups in prominent neighbourhoods. The contest became fierce since the split in Shiv Sena last year and the transfer of power to the Shinde-led Sena and BJP combine. The latter seized the opportunity to jump into the fray.

This year, with an ambition to dominate the celebrations, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is out to corner the Thackeray faction. While a grand show of strength has been planned at Tembhi Naka, Thane, the CM’s home turf, the party has also booked many locations in Kalyan and Dombivali, where local leaders are tasked to oversee the events. Kalyan and Dombivali are the chief minister’s son MP Shrikant Shinde’s Lok Sabha constituency.

“The Dahi Handi at Tembhi Naka will be a grand event this year, which will be attended by the CM. There will be a spread for the Govindas and two separate first prizes with equal amount have been set aside for the groups of Mumbai and Thane,” said Naresh Mhaske, Thane Shiv Sena chief and a close Shinde aide.

Earlier this week, the Thackeray camp had challenged the local police’s decision to permit the Shinde camp to organise Dahi Handi at the key Shivaji Chowk, Kalyan, but Bombay high court’s division bench ordered in CM’s favour on Wednesday, as his party had applied for the space first. The order stated that the Thackeray camp organise the festivities about 100 meters away from the Shivaji Chowk.

To counter the opposing camp, Shiv Sena (UBT) has asked all its local leaders in wards and assembly constituencies to organise the Dahi Handi in their respective areas. “227 wards and in all 36 assembly constituencies are organising the festival. This is not a political event for us. Therefore, we did not enter the race of declaring heavy prizes. Although prizes are set aside for them, that is not the attraction for the Govindas. They came on the strength of the bond we share over the years,” said MLC Sachin Ahir. He added that both he and Aaditya Thackeray will visit various locations, including Thane. In Thane, the celebrations will be held by MP Rajan Vichare, with a focus on “nishtha (loyalty) this Dahi Handi”.

With an eye on both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, the BJP is seeking to project that change is in the air. “All the MPs, MLAs and local office bearers have organised Dahi Handi dotting the city, and to drive home the message of ‘parivartan’ it has organised a Dahi Handi at Jambori ground, Worli,” said state BJP president Ashish Shelar. Worli is Aaditya Thackeray’s constituency.

Circle of life

25,000: The number of Govindas in the city.

BJP

450 Govinda groups have been given insurance cover.

400: Number of locations where Dahi Handi will be celebrated.

₹3,33,000: Prize money for the Dahi Handi at Jambori Ground, Worli, which is Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray’s constituency.

Shiv Sena (UBT)

227: The number of BMC wards where Dahi Handi will be celebrated.

The party is not in the race for prize money, said MLC Sachin Ahir.

Yuwa Sena to celebrate Nishtha (loyalty) Dahi Handi at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar. Other key locations are Kherwadi, Worli Naka, Shriram Mill, Worli, Borivali, Kandivali, Parel etc.

Shiv Sena (Shinde camp)

2 Dahi Handi groups in Mumbai and Thane.

Biggest show of strength: At Tembhi Naka, Thane

₹2,51,000: Prize money for each region. Additional cash prizes also allocated for best human pyramids.

₹21 lakh: Prize money declared by MLA Pratap Sarnaik for a 10-level pyramid.

Prominent locations also booked in Kalyan and Dombivali.

