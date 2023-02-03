Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai's Gowardhan raises cow milk price by 2 per litre, 2nd hike in a month

Mumbai's Gowardhan raises cow milk price by 2 per litre, 2nd hike in a month

mumbai news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:32 PM IST

Gowardhan Milk Prices: With this, the Gowardhan Gold variant will now cost ₹56 per litre as compared to ₹54 earlier marking the brand's second rate hike in a month.

ByHT News Desk

Gowardhan brand, which is one of the largest private dairies in the country, has increased the price of milk by 2 per litre. The change will come into effect from February 2.

Gowardhan sells more than 2.5 lakh litres of cow milk daily in Mumbai.

Chairman of Parag Milk Foods, Devendra Shah, attributed the price hikes to "the rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics and cattle feed that has led to an increase in the overall cost of operation and milk production."

“It is only now that we have increased our rates on par with large brands like Amul. We are paying a higher procurement price to farmers. For a long time milk prices were so low that farmers had lost interest in the trade. Moreover in the last eight months, we have dealt with very heavy rain, shortage of green fodder and high costs of cattle feed,” he said.

Earlier, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), has hiked the prices of Amul pouch milk by 3 per litre across all variants.

"We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning)," the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a statement.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

