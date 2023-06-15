Property prices in MMR dipped by 2% in first quarter of 2023: Report

The average property prices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) dropped by 2% to settle at ₹19,219 per square feet in the first quarter of 2023, in comparison to ₹19,557 in the corresponding period last year, the Housing Price Tracker Report released by CREDAI, and real estate analytics firms Colliers and LiasesForas said. The unsold inventory shot up by 29% - from 32% in Q1 2022 to 37% in Q1 2023, it said.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Mumbai was the only exception since residential prices went up by 16% in Delhi-NCR, 15% in Kolkata, 14% in Bengaluru, 13% in Hyderabad, and 11% in Ahmedabad and Pune, the data showed.

Within MMR, Panvel witnessed the highest price rise at 9% followed by the western suburbs at 6.4% year on year. “Due to significant new launches, MMR continued to witness a rise in unsold inventory for the sixth quarter in a row,” the report said.

The region had the highest share of unsold units in the country and majority of them fell in the price range of ₹7,500- ₹10,000 per square feet, out of which about 50% were in central suburb extension, the report pointed out. “At 37%, Mumbai had the largest share of unsold inventory followed by Pune at 13%, and Delhi-NCR at 12% and Ahmedabad at 10%.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pankaj Kapoor, managing director, Liases Foras, said, “The 2022-23 financial year witnessed the highest-ever new launches and sales across major Indian cities. The trends will likely continue, the sales and supply will likely grow, and the price rise will be moderate.”

“Owing to a conducive buying ecosystem, homebuyers’ sentiment has been quite positive for the last few quarters. This is also validated by the sheer volume of sales that we have been witnessing in the recent past, especially in tier 1 cities. Despite the rise in housing prices, which is primarily owing to rising raw material costs and consistent demand, we expect the strong momentum to continue as consumers have shown a clear appetite to buy new, bigger houses with better amenities – especially in the post pandemic era,” CREDAI president Boman Irani said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Irani further said there was a greater thrust on green building projects, with homebuyers inclined towards sustainable houses that are beneficial not just to the environment but also financially, in the long run.

Vimal Nadar, senior director and head of research, Colliers India, said despite the 250-basis point increase in the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate, the residential sector remained resilient through 2022 and Q1 2023. “The resultant increase in home loan interest rates did not defer demand, as the momentum of sales continued unabated. With developers focusing on delivering relevant supplies at the right price and location, residential real estate is expected to remain promising in 2023,” he said.