Tribal residential schools to have biometric attendance to clear out bogus enrolments

Mumbai: The tribal development department has decided to introduce a biometric attendance system and install CCTV cameras in classrooms and premises of the residential schools after bogus enrolment of students and teachers staying away from classrooms came to the fore.

According to the department, the move will help them remove bogus students and also increase the attendance of tribal students as well as teachers.

In a recent presentation, the tribal development department highlighted a few cases of enrolment of bogus students and teachers not reporting to working places. It also highlighted that the institutes running the residential schools on government aid have reportedly faked the number of students to earn the government aid received for students and teachers.

“Face reading-based biometric attendance will be taken twice a day in these schools. There are incidents of teachers and students coming to school late or resuming late after long holidays. After implementing it in pilot mode, it will be spread over all the government and aided schools. The CCTV and biometric attendance will also help the department in monitoring the safety and attendance of the children in the school,” said tribal development minister Vijaymkumar Gavit.

“The pilot projects will be implemented first in Nandurbar and Gadchiroli, the tribal districts with remote areas. We have 30 project offices covering that many districts and each project officer is in charge of 50 to 100 schools. Since the schools are located in remote areas, it becomes difficult for them to monitor the attendance and safety of the children. The CCTVs and biometric system will help us take care of the attendance and the safety,” said an official from the tribal development department.

Maharashtra has 499 government residential schools with over 2 lakh students and 556 aided residential schools with 2.5 lakh students.

