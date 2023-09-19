Thane

Mumbra man booked for animal cruelty for alleged sex with dog

Mumbra police booked a man under IPC 377, unnatural offence for allegedly raping a dog. The incident came into light after a resident shot the offender’s video while he was doing the cruel act and the video was noticed by an officer of Animal Welfare Board who reached Mumbra police and lodged the complaint.

On September 7, one of the Animal lovers social media group received a disturbing video in which a man who looked 35 to 40 years old can be seen performing forceful sex on the dog in a rickshaw that has gone viral on social media platforms. Animal Welfare Officer Vijay Rangare (Appointed by The Bombay High Court & Govt of Maharashtra) saw the video and immediately started searching about its details.

Rangare said, “ I contacted the person who posted the video and from the person who had posted the video. After searching about the person who had really witnessed the incident and shot the video, we learned about the exact incident. He was a passerby who had witnessed a man having forceful sexual intercourse with a female dog on 7th September in Mumbra. He recorded a video of a part of the act and shared it on social media as he did not know what he could do to help the dog.”

According to animal lovers, such accused first starts getting friendly with the animals and after the animal gets attached to them they do such acts repeatedly. In this particular case in the video, the man can be seen performing sex on the dog. However, eyewitnesses who recorded the video informed animal activists that the pervert had raped the dog before performing sex. They have come forward and agreed to have their statements recorded.

The dog who was sexually harassed was immediately taken to the hospital by Rangare and another activist Navin N. Rangare said, “ There were few scratches on her body but her health was fine. We have released her back to her regular place. A woman from that area also feeds her regularly, so she is in good condition right now.”

The case was reported to the Mumbra police station on 10 September. Initially, the police were reluctant to file the FIR and refused, but soon after a formal complaint was sent by Vijay Rangare, AWO to senior police officials followed by constant phone calls, they intervened and the Mumbra police station has now registered a case under Section 377 IPC and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

An officer at the Mumbra police station said, “ We had cooperated with the complainant and immediately filed the case against a man whose first name is Karim. We are trying to trace him but he is not found in the area around where the incident happened. Our search for the accused is going on.”

