Nagpur sex assault accused alleges custodial torture, lands in ICU; cops claim 'ploy to derail probe'

The alleged abduction, sexual assault and torture of a 16-year old girl in Nagpur by a 20-year-old Thane resident took a dramatic turn on Thursday, with the accused, Nirmay Madhav Pakhare, being rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital after complaining of severe chest pain and multiple injuries.

The police officers working on the case refuted allegations of custodial torture, claiming they were a ploy to derail the investigation and mount a false defence. (Representative Image/ PTI)

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Pakhare’s lawyer, advocate Prakash Jaiswal, claimed his client suffered injuries to his eyes, chest and other parts of his body due to assault in police custody. “The seriousness of his condition can be gauged from the fact that he has been admitted to the ICU (intensive care unit). He somehow survived and we are worried about his health,” Jaiswal told Hindustan Times.

Nagpur sexual assault case

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{{^usCountry}} But police officers working on the case refuted allegations of custodial torture, claiming they were a ploy to derail the investigation and mount a false defence. They also claimed that the accused was an unusually difficult and defiant suspect, and he had refused to cooperate with the investigation while demanding special facilities in police custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But police officers working on the case refuted allegations of custodial torture, claiming they were a ploy to derail the investigation and mount a false defence. They also claimed that the accused was an unusually difficult and defiant suspect, and he had refused to cooperate with the investigation while demanding special facilities in police custody. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior inspector Anamika Mirzapure, the investigating officer, said Pakhare had shown “no signs of remorse” despite the gravity of the allegations.

Shortly after being admitted to the hospital on Thursday, a local court remanded Pakhare to 14 days in judicial custody, ending his two-day police custody.

‘Defiant suspect’

As reported by HT on Thursday, 20-year-old Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student Nirmay Pakhare is the son of a prominent doctor couple from Thane and the nephew of a senior IPS officer, while the girl is the daughter of a well-placed revenue officer. The duo had met in May last year on Instagram, where Pakhare was active under a fake identity.

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Pakhare was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday by the Nagpur police for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting and repeatedly knifing the 16-year-old girl. When the police reached the rented flat in Dighori, a neighbourhood in south Nagpur, they found the survivor tied up while her abductor stood with a belt in his hand, and a knife, which had been used to slash her repeatedly, lay on the bedside.

At the Government Medical College and Hospital where the survivor was rushed for treatment, doctors documented nearly 20 injuries, including deep knife wounds on both wrists, the neck, and her genital area, indicating prolonged physical and sexual assault.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, investigators said that during his two-day police custody, Pakhare refused to disclose the password to his mobile phone, significantly hampering efforts to retrieve crucial digital evidence including chats, photographs and social media posts which could strengthen the prosecution’s case.

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“However, we have managed to recover the survivor’s mobile phone and access it using her password. Cyber experts are now examining her chats and activities on various social media platforms,” a police officer familiar with the case said, requesting not to be identified.

Pakhare had also refused to undergo a medical examination before finally agreeing on Tuesday, investigators said.

Mirzapure, the investigating officer, alleged that instead of cooperating with investigators, Pakhare remained preoccupied with seeking improved facilities during his two-day custody.

“He complained about the lock-up, toilet and bedding, demanded premium meals and mosquito-free arrangements, and repeatedly engaged in arguments instead of answering questions,” she said.

The accused, through his lawyer, also alleged that the police took away ₹70,000 from the rented apartment, besides failing to return his spectacles and footwear.

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The police denied the allegations, maintaining they were fabricated and aimed at weakening the prosecution’s case. “We provided every facility mandated under the law. However, demands for luxury food, soft bedding or special treatment cannot be entertained,” Mirzapure said.

Also Read | 20-year-old man from Thane arrested for sexually assaulting, knifing Nagpur-based minor girl

Kin shift blame

Advocate Jaiswal rejected allegations of his client deliberately obstructing the investigation. “How can he cooperate when the police refuse to believe his version and dismiss everything he says as false,” the lawyer asked.

Appearing before the local Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court on Thursday, Jaiswal argued that the case did not amount to kidnapping or rape, as the minor girl had invited Pakhare to Nagpur on Friendship Day (August 2) and threatened to end her life if he did not meet her.

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“They were in a relationship. The girl was unwilling to return home because she was allegedly subjected to constant harassment and physical abuse by her father,” Jaiswal contended.

Pakhare’s maternal uncle, Dr Varada Hiremath, who travelled to Nagpur to meet his nephew, echoed the defence’s stand. He claimed Pakhare had met the girl only once – at a hotel in Nagpur several months ago – before meeting her at the rented flat in Dighori on Sunday.

He also claimed that his nephew had not informed his parents before travelling to Nagpur and disclosed his visit only after reaching the city.

“The girl was staying with the accused voluntarily,” he said, accusing the police of harassment.

“When I went to meet him (Pakhare) in the hospital, I was literally pushed back by the officers posted there.”

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Dr Hiremath maintained that Pakhare should be punished as per legal provisions if found guilty while accusing the police of torturing him in custody.

“How can anyone justify such severe beating in police custody that it lands the accused in the ICU,” he said, urging the authorities to examine the emotional and psychological issues affecting the Gen Zs.

Also Read | Class 12 girl sexually assaulted by Mumbai student she befriended on Instagram

The police, however, categorically denied all allegations of custodial assault. Investigators claimed that Pakhare had attempted to harm himself while in custody and insisted that all mandatory legal procedures and facilities had been provided. Some investigators admitted privately that Pakhare’s behaviour appeared abnormal and warranted psychological evaluation.

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“We are planning to seek the assistance of psychologists and psychiatrists to counsel and evaluate the accused,” Mirzapure told HT.

Dr Hiremath, however, insisted that his nephew was mentally sound and academically bright.