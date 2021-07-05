Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Narcotics Control Bureau arrests major drug supplier in South Mumbai
mumbai news

Narcotics Control Bureau arrests major drug supplier in South Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested a major drug supplier and history-sheeter Mohammed Jaman Hidaytullah Khan, alias Sonu Pathan, from South Mumbai, officials said
By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Narcotics Control Bureau arrests major drug supplier in South Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested a major drug supplier and history-sheeter Mohammed Jaman Hidaytullah Khan, alias Sonu Pathan, from South Mumbai, officials said.

“Several summons were issued to Khan in last six months to join the investigation but he was evading us. Apart from drug cases, there are seven body offences registered against him at Pydhonie, Dongri, Kalachowki and Shivaji Park police stations,” said Sameer Wankhede, zonal director, NCB.

Khan was wanted in many drug cases including one in which a drug laboratory was busted by the central agency in January this year and allegedly seized 12 kilograms of Mephedrone, 2.18 crore in cash along with two weapons from a flat in Dongri area. Two drug traffickers, Parvej Khan alias Chinku Pathan and Arif Bhujwala, were arrested at the time of the raid.

“Khan is cousin brother of Chinku Pathan and they are relatives of gangster late Abdul Karim Sher Khan alias Karim Lala. Khan was a partner in the drug factory and after the agency busted it he fled from Mumbai and was hiding out. In between, he visited Mumbai but this time we got exact information about him,” added Wankhede.

“A team laid a trap once we received intelligence about Khan that he was arriving to meet his accomplice in the Pydhonie area. The team was deployed in the vicinity from Sunday evening and after getting confirmation of Khan’s presence in the locality, he was intercepted in the wee hours on Monday and was brought to the NCB office,” he added.

Apart from the drug factory case, Khan was also involved in another case where a lady trafficker Iqra Qureshi was arrested along with a commercial quantity of Mephedrone in Mumbai.

The agency on Sunday intercepted two persons on Mohammed Ali Road and allegedly seized 57 grams of MD from them. The arrested were identified as Mohammed Asif Iqbal Shaikh, a resident of Mohammad Ali Road, and Pranav Shah, a Borivali east resident.

Both the accused were going to deliver the contraband material to local customers when they were arrested by the agency. They are active in south Mumbai and mostly supply MD to local users and peddlers in south Mumbai, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch

Missing red panda from German zoo tracked with thermal imaging drone

Green warriors save tree by manual transplantation in Jharkhand

Oakland Zoo gives Covid vaccines to tigers, bears and other animals
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP