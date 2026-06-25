Mumbai: Facing criticism from opposition leaders and on social media, Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday apologised for errors in his Marathi speech during the condolence motion for legendary singer Asha Bhosale on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

Narwekar apologises after criticism over tribute speech

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While reading the obituary reference on Monday, Narwekar mispronounced several words and incorrectly referred to Bhosale’s father as Deendayal instead of Deenanath Mangeshkar. The speech drew criticism from political leaders and language enthusiasts, with posts highlighting multiple grammatical errors going viral on social media.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had criticised Narwekar for what he termed the “butchering” of the Marathi language and for being unable to correctly read a prepared text.

Soon after the House resumed proceedings on Wednesday, Narwekar expressed regret over the lapse, attributing it to technical issues with the speech prepared by his office.

“I read out the condolence motion as it was given to me without reviewing it beforehand. The font was small and the text was unclear. I do not deny the lapse, and no other inference should be drawn from it. It was a technical error. I apologise if any member of the House or any citizen of the state has been hurt by it,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Narwekar said he holds both Asha Bhosale and the Marathi language in the highest regard. He added that throughout his four-and-a-half years as Speaker, he has delivered several speeches and obituary references in Marathi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Narwekar said he holds both Asha Bhosale and the Marathi language in the highest regard. He added that throughout his four-and-a-half years as Speaker, he has delivered several speeches and obituary references in Marathi. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ajay Chaudhari demanded action against those responsible for the errors in the speech.