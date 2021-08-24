Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai: 15-year-old beaten to death in Kalamboli
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai: 15-year-old beaten to death in Kalamboli

A 15-year-old boy from Kharghar was beaten to death by unidentified people in Kalamboli in the early hours of Monday
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Police said that the victim was a Class 9 student and was addicted to alcohol and ganja. His family earlier stayed in Kalamboli, hence he had a lot of friends from that area.

Sanjay Patil, senior inspector of Kalamboli police station, said, “The teenager had the habit of staying at his friends’ houses. On Sunday night, he left for Kalamboli to meet some friends and did not return home. His body was found near a dairy at Sector 5 the next morning.

“We spotted injury marks on his body. Prima facie, it appears that he was beaten to death by the unidentified accused. We are investigating further.”

