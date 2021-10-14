Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai civic body gives ex-gratia payment to its permanent employees
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai civic body gives ex-gratia payment to its permanent employees

Those employees working in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on contract basis will be given payment of ₹19,000
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will give an ex-gratia payment of 25,000 to the permanent employees of the civic body. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 06:42 PM IST
By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will give an ex-gratia payment of 25,000 to the permanent employees of the civic body. Those working on contract basis will be given 19,000.The decision has been announced by municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar.

Others who will get the bonus include all the personnel employed under education and health mission who will also get 19,000 and 9,000 will be given to Asha workers. The ex-gratia payment is given every year by the civic body during the Diwali festivities, for which allocation is made. The bonus announcement will benefit 4,582 officials and personnel of the civic body.

Bangar said “Our officials and personnel have worked selflessly during the Covid pandemic period. This payment has been announced to ensure they have good Diwali celebrations amidst all the concerns.”

