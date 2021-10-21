Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai civic body’s Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi set for Friday reopening
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai civic body’s Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi set for Friday reopening

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, which owns the Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi, has taken the decision to reopen it following the orders of the State Government allowing opening of theatres and auditoriums
Navi Mumbai civic officials sanitise the Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi, which is set to reopen on Friday. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 05:42 PM IST
By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai’s popular drama destination, Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi is all set to raise its curtains again on Friday.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), which owns it, has taken the decision following the orders of the State Government allowing opening of theatres and auditoriums.

NMMC has undertaken cleaning and sanitising work of the stage and audience area on a war footing to ensure that dramas and cultural programmes can restart at the theatre.

Following the first Covid wave, when the auditorium was shut, it was restarted earlier in January this year with a 50% occupancy limit. However, with Covid cases again rising, the auditorium was shut in April.

Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “With the state government permitting the opening of auditoriums and cases reducing in Navi Mumbai as well, we have decided to open the auditorium. We have advertised for applications from organisations and individuals for holding dramas, cultural programmes, musical shows and other entertainment events, meetings and conferences for the period October 22 to December 31.

RELATED STORIES

“Now, Vishnudas Bhave auditorium is set to welcome the patrons with 50% occupancy. All care is being taken to ensure Covid norms, social distancing, sanitisation, etc. We will ensure that residents enjoy a safe environment.”

Welcoming the decision, Mohar Choudhary, a drama artiste, said, “The pandemic has affected us all and dramas will certainly help uplift the morale, quality of life and get people out of depression. We artistes simply cannot wait to go out and perform, and what better place than Vishnudas Bhave auditorium.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gold worth Rs4.70L stolen from 73-year-old woman’s house in Vashi

Ananya Pandey reaches NCB office after summons in cruise drug seizure case

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation puts on hold installation of CCTV cameras in civic schools

Thane police crack theft case using time-consuming investigation tool
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP