Navi Mumbai civic body to conduct special vaccination drive against Covid for disabled persons on April 4

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has planned a special vaccination drive for the disabled persons on April 4 for the age group above 12 years at three centres.

“From the beginning itself, NMMC has been paying special attention to vaccinate all the beneficiaries. This has made it possible to control Covid effectively. Navi Mumbai became the first municipal corporation in the State to complete both doses of immunisation for citizens above 18 years of age. Even in the age group of 15 to 18 years, 100% vaccination of the first dose was completed. This drive aims at vaccinating disabled persons exclusively,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

The special drive would be conducted on Monday in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli hospitals of the corporation.

“Although Covid restrictions are currently relaxed, vaccination is important in terms of safety and citizens who are yet to receive a second dose of Covid vaccine are urged to take it within the prescribed time. Emphasis is also being placed on early immunisation of children in the age group of 12 to 15 years,” Bangar added.

The first dose of Corbevax vaccine will be given to disabled children between the ages of 12 and 15 during this vaccination session while for the age group between 15 and 18, Covaxin would be given and for above 18 years, Covaxin and Covishield would be given.

Till now, 11.81 lakh beneficiaries of Navi Mumbai have received both the doses while 13.65 lakh have received the first dose. In the age group of 12 to 15 years, till now 32,724 have received their first dose while in the age group from 15 to 18 years, 79,315 have received the first dose and 60,519, the second.