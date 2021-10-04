Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai crime branch arrest man for looting 35 shops, houses in 2021 alone
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai crime branch arrest man for looting 35 shops, houses in 2021 alone

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Bipin Kumar Singh (2nd from right), commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai, and his colleagues with the recovered items following the arrest of a 35-year-old man by the crime branch. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai

A 35-year-old man, who along with an accomplice allegedly looted as many as 35 shops and houses in 2021 alone, was arrested by Navi Mumbai crime branch on Sunday. So far, the police have recovered stolen goods worth 13.23 lakh from his possession.

According to the police, the accused, Abdul Saidabkiridi Khan, and his accomplice also tried to loot two ATMs and two banks but could not succeed. His accomplice is still on the run and the police are searching for him.

Bipin Kumar Singh, commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai, said, “The accused used to roam in the city at nights on a scooter and broke into shops and houses whenever they got a chance. Acting on a tip-off, our officials started following Khan in Taloja and later recovered from his scooter some tools that he used to break the locks and cut the shutters. They then arrested him from the spot.

“The accused was also spotted in the CCTV footage of the ATMs and banks that he tried to loot. During interrogation, he told us about his hideouts and we recovered the stolen goods from there. Apart from Navi Mumbai, the accused has similar cases registered against him in Matunga, Govandi and Sion police stations in Mumbai.”.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NCB shows Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan’s chats to judge, gets custody till Oct 7

Reopening schools with determination we won’t have to shut them again: Thackeray

Don't see Covid-19 third wave hitting Mumbai: BMC tells high court

Water supply to be hit in parts of Mumbai for 3 days. Details here
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP