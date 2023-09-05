Navi Mumbai

Three arrested from Haryana in insurance swindle worth ₹ 2.40 cr

Cyber police station of Navi Mumbai has arrested three men from Haryana for conning a Kamothe man of ₹2.40 crore in the name of giving more benefits on closure of life insurance policies.

The 49 year old complainant from Kamothe had written to Intergrated Grievance Management System (IGMS) run by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) website for the closure of his insurance policy. According to police, the data from the IGMS website was leaked and the accused got hold of the same following which they contacted the complainant in August 2020.

A few years ago, the complainant had taken insurance policies of eight different companies worth ₹4.28 lakh. He could not pay the premium of the policies during the pandemic period and eventually decided to close them. In January 2020, he had filled the form to cancel his policy on the IGMS website, which is the portal to address issues pertaining to insurance policies.

The accused approached him as the representatives of the redressal website promising more benefits of approximately ₹58 lakh if he invested a little more money. In the process, in the last three years, the complainant sold his house and land in his native place and paid ₹2.40 crore only to realise that he was being cheated.

In the first week of August, after the FIR was lodged with Kamothe police, the case was being investigated by Cyber Police Station. “While tracing the transaction trails, we got the bank details of one of the accused in Gurugram in Haryana and we left for Haryana and nabbed him on September 1. The accused eventually confessed the crime and we could also trace two more men who helped him get sim cards and bank accounts. We could recover ₹1.80 crore along with five sim cards and five mobile phones,” police inspector Gajanan Kadam from Cyber Police stations said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prashant Chamoli (35), Parvez Mohammad Sharif (41) and Ranjit Beas Tiwari (32). Chamoli was arrested from Gurugram, while Sharif and Tiwari were arrested from Delhi.

In the investigations, it has been found that the gang had cheated a man from Vile Parle as well in a similar way and committed similar crimes in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. “More accused are wanted in the case who made calls under various names along with Chamoli,” Kadam added. According to police, the accused were drug addicts and used all the money earned for their addiction habits. The accused have been arrested under the sections of IT Act and IPC and are in police custody till September 6.

