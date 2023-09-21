Nerul

Navi Mumbai flamingo photo shortlisted in global mangrove contest

The flamingos that visit Navi Mumbai creeks could very well be the reason for getting the city international recognition. In the upcoming Mangrove photography awards 2023, organized by Mangrove Action Project (MAP) United States of America (USA), of the five photos shortlisted one photograph hails from the city.

The picture shot by amateur photographer Hariharan Vidyasagar creates an illusion of flamingos seated in a line which resembles a long strand of flames on the water. “ I captured this picture during a boat ride I took in March. The picture is taken during the day but due to the hazy weather it looks as though it’s evening. I clicked the picture as the way the birds were floating from afar looked like a thin line of blazing fire,” said Vidyasagar.

This is the second stint of fame for Vidyasagar, a banker by profession. “ In 2020 the first time I enrolled in the competition my photo was selected as runner up. During lockdown my passion for capturing migratory birds began and since then I have personally observed migratory patterns of over 150 species of migratory birds beside Flamingos,” said the photographer.

In the event of bagging the coveted award in the category of Mangroves and Wild, the photographer hopes to highlight the importance of conserving the wetlands of the city. The selected photograph is termed to be depicting the contrast in which nature, birds and city life can co exist in perfect harmony. “ Closer look of the picture will depict the symmetry and cohesive ways each is existing. There are the birds floating in unison then there is the dense mangrove belt and way beyond is the city landscape. The imagery I wanted to reflect was that a city need not be seen only as a concrete jungle, instead nature and its beings can exist harmoniously,” explained Vidyasagar.

A recurring aspect of the competition is to get authorities to conserve the wetland belts. “ Flamingoes visit only those areas wherein they get abundant blue and green algae which happens with the release of treated effluent water into the sea. The role flamingoes play in maintaining balance of the eco system shouldn’t be overlooked therefore just like Thane creek even the Navi Mumbai creekside needs to be protected thereby justify the name - flamingo city,” said the photographer.

The final results are to be declared on Monday.