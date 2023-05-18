NMMC explores sourcing water from Bhira dam

NAVI MUMBAI: After announcing in the annual budget that Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will look into alternate sources of water for the city, the civic body is now taking steps to achieve the goal. A special committee has been formed to look into the feasibility of sourcing water from Tata Power House dam located in Kolad.

The dam, located over 100 km from Navi Mumbai, is also known as Bhira dam. It was constructed by Tata Power Company in 1927. The water from it is used for irrigational purpose and power generation.

The civic plans to source water that flows into rivers from Tata Power Bhira Hydro Electric Project to Bhokarpada filteration plant from where Morbe dam water is supplied to Navi Mumbai.

The civic body-owned Morbe dam presently supplies water to the city which has a population of around 18 lakh citizens. While the dam water has sufficed over the years, there have been some water supply issues lately, with the civic body officially too resorting to half-day water cut every week from this month.

Said municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, “Presently, Navi Mumbai has the water supply that is needed to cater to the city. However, there is fast-paced development happening in the region with mega projects coming up, corporate houses shifting base here, residential colonies coming up, redevelopment projects taking shape and consequently the population rising by leaps and bounds.”

He added, “There is going to be an increased demand in the coming years and hence it is important that the civic body plan for it from now itself. We are making our plans taking into consideration the requirements in 2055 so that there is adequate water supply available for the population that will increase manifold.”

Stated Narvekar, “There are several options we are seriously interested in and have asked for expert feasibility studies on them, for us to proceed further. The prominent among them is Bhira dam at Kolad and also Patalganga dam and Karjat dam apart from others.”

According to NMMC city engineer Sanjay Desai, “The municipal commissioner has formed a special committee to study the feasibility of sourcing water supply from Bhira dam. We can get 800 mld water from it which flows into Amba and Kundlika rivers.”

He informed, “A review meeting of the committee will be held next week to discuss the plan and the findings so far. We are taking concrete steps to finalise alternate sources of water.”

The Morbe Dam

Morbe dam is Navi Mumbai’s primary source of water. It is located near Khalapur in Raigad district, at Dhavri river, which originates from Patalganga river. Constructed on the foothills of Matheran near Chowk village of Raigad district, Morbe dam is owned by NMMC, the only civic body to have purchased its own dam after independence.

The maximum height at which water overflows in the dam is 88 metres. The dam has a total storage capacity of 190.89 million cubic metres.

NMMC sources 415 mld water from the dam. The water is supplied to over 1,27,000 water connections in NMMC area. 15 mld water is used for gardens and watering plans on the dividers. 37 mld water is supplied to Kamothe node and the areas around Morbe dam.

