Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation waives 6-month rent due from civic-owned properties for first lockdown period
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation waives 6-month rent due from civic-owned properties for first lockdown period

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has waived six months’ rent due from civic-owned properties for the lockdown period during the first Covid wave, becoming the first civic body in the state to provide such a relief to its lessees
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation becomes the first civic body in the state to provide relief to its lessees after waiving six months’ rent due from civic-owned properties for the lockdown period during the first Covid wave. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 08:34 PM IST
By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has waived six months’ rent due from civic-owned properties for the lockdown period during the first Covid wave. This is the first civic body in the state to provide such a relief to its lessees.

The civic properties include 103 stalls given to persons with disabilities, 91 shops/kiosks, three food court/canteens, two boating points, nine ponds, 22 food stalls/areas, 43 community centres/multi-purpose buildings/gymnasiums etc. These have been given on leave and licence basis for various purposes.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said “Due to the lockdown, business had been hit hard and a lot of people have had to suffer financial losses. The lessees of NMMC properties had submitted requests for waiver of rent during such time. Several private establishments too have waived or given relief in amount of the rents to be paid.

“After considering the issue in detail, I have decided to completely waive the rent of the civic properties for the period April 1 to September 30, 2020. The dues to NMMC for this period are 54.81 lakh.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP