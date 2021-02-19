Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport’s 379.50-cr budget gives push to self-sustenance

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has presented a ₹379.50Cr budget for the financial year 2021-22. With NMMC giving a grant of ₹150Cr to the transport body, the objective was to ensure that the transport body achieved self-sustenance over the next 2-3 years.

The budget, presented by NMMT general manager Shirish Aradwad, estimates income to the tune of ₹379.50Cr against expenditure of ₹379.45Cr, leaving a surplus of ₹5.35 lakh.

Aradwad said, “We have inducted 40 CNG and 30 electric buses this year. We will also be getting 100 more electric buses. Of these, 30 buses will be commissioned in March 2021 and the remaining 70 buses in August 2021. There are also plans to induct 50 more electric buses in future. We are working towards ensuring 100 per cent electric or CNG buses in the city. It will help us provide environment-friendly services to the residents and also save on fuel cost, while increasing revenue.”

NMMT has also given its lands at Ghansoli and Asudgaon depots to MGL on lease to generate additional revenue, while work has begun on commercial development of bus terminal in Sector 9 of Vashi.

Speaking on the budget, municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “NMMC has given a grant of ₹150Cr to NMMT to help it recover its expenses. However, we want the transport body to become self-sustaining in the next 2-3 years.”