Women’s Cell gets a dedicated space in Nerul

Navi Mumbai: With an increase in the number of marital complaints from women and cyber frauds, Navi Mumbai police have now started an independent cyber cell police station and a women's cell in Sawli Centre, Nerul. Till now, the women's cell was being operated from a small space in Navi Mumbai Commissionerate.

“Due to various upcoming projects, the challenges for Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate increases, in terms of maintaining law and order. To attend to all the issues of women and to provide them with better assistance, we have started a helpdesk at every police station. If the women are not comfortable speaking to any other officer, they can approach the helpdesk only,” Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe said during the inauguration on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Nirbhaya Pathak has been formed for patrolling women-sensitive places and attending the calls by women complainants. “The average response time of attending emergency calls that we receive at 112 is 5.25 minutes. We intend to improve the response time and to reach the place even faster, 10 cars and 40 two-wheelers have been introduced especially for the women staff. One car and two scooters would be provided to each police station,” Bharambe added.

“Illuminating the dark areas is also one of the agendas that we have. In Navi Mumbai, most rape cases reported are committed by people known to the victim but cases like molestation that happen are committed by unidentified accused. Hence, we plan to identify the areas which are more prone to such incidents and increase the presence of Nirbhaya Pathak in those areas. The vehicles would be driven by women,” Bharambe added.