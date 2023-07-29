Methaqualone worth 1.29 crore seized from four Nigerians

Navi Mumbai

Four Nigerian nationals including two women and two men have been nabbed by Kharghar police from two houses in Kharghar Sector-12 recently with Methaqualone drug worth ₹1.29 crore from them. While conducting the raid, the Nigerian citizens tried to run away after pushing and shoving the police. During the investigations, it was also found that the alleged accused did not have any valid passports and visas as well.

The Kharghar Police on Tuesday received information that some Nigerian citizens were selling narcotic drugs in two flats behind SBI Bank in Kharghar Sector-12. Accordingly the police team lead by senior police inspector Rajiv Shejwal from Kharghar police station, said. Shejwal and a constable from the team received minor injuries during the scuffle with the Nigerians. The four nabbed were identified as Iqbulem Benjamin Sunday (42), Sibanda Jonathan Benin (35), Ikhanoba Emmakivella Ctold (22) and Favour Geroge (23).

While searching the four individuals, the police found 523 gram methaqualone drug worth ₹52.30 lakh from Sunday, 522 gram worth ₹52.20 lakh from Benin, 120 gram worth ₹12 lakh from Ctold and 130 gram worth ₹13 lakh from Geroge.

According to police, the alleged accused are suspected to have got the drugs from their home town. “We are investigating to whom were they planning to supply the same,” a police officer from Kharghar police station said. The four Nigerians gave been arrested under the sections of 332 (committing voluntary harm or hurt to a public servant in order to deter him from doing his duties), 353 ( Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 21 (c) (contravention involves commercial quantity), 8 (c) (produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance, except for medical or scientific purposes and in the manner) and 29 ( abets, or is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS)

